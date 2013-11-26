BEIRUT Nov 26 The head of the Free Syrian Army said on Tuesday that rebel forces loyal to him would not join a planned peace conference in Switzerland in January and would continue their fight to topple President Bashar al-Assad throughout the talks.

"Conditions are not suitable for running the Geneva 2 talks at the given date, and we, as a military and revolutionary force, will not participate in the conference," General Salim Idriss told the pan-Arab news channel Al Jazeera.

"We will not stop combat at all during the Geneva conference or after it, and what concerns us is getting needed weapons for our fighters." (Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Alison Williams)