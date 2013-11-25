European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
MOSCOW Nov 25 There is no final agreement yet on whether Iran will be invited to an international conference to be convened in January to seek an end to the conflict in Syria, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying on Monday.
"Questions about the external players that will be invited to the conference require further discussion," Interfax quoted Gatilov as saying in Geneva, where he was among the Russians meeting U.S. officials and U.N. Syria mediator Lakhdar Brahimi to discuss the conference. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Toby Chopra)
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.