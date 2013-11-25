European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Nov 25 The United States welcomes peace talks on Syria in Geneva but there are challenges ahead for the task of forming a transitional governing body in that country, a White House spokesman said on Monday.
"The United States has long made clear that there is no military solution to the violence in Syria," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama.
"There are many challenges ahead and no one should underestimate the difficulties," he said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Vicki Allen)
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.