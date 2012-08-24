AMMAN Aug 24 Syrian troops backed by tanks entered the centre of Daraya, a town on the southwest edge of Damascus, on Friday after three days of heavy ground and helicopter bombardment, opposition activists said

Hundreds of troops and tens of tanks and armoured vehicles were seen on al-Thawra street in the downtown Daraya, taking control of the sprawling suburb as a core group of Free Syrian Army fighters who had been defending the centre pulled out, several activists said by phone from the Syrian capital.