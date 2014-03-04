(The identity of the correspondent has been withheld for
security reasons)
DAMASCUS, March 4 It was cold and dark in the
psychiatrist's office in downtown Damascus. The electricity had
just gone out, a regular occurrence these days in the Syrian
capital, and he wore a jacket and scarf for warmth.
Patients used the light from their mobile phones to climb a
narrow staircase up five floors. The doctor, who asked that his
name not be used, says his clients used to drive from all over
the country. But Syria's civil war means many can no longer
reach the capital across frontlines.
When pro-democracy protests started three years ago, Syrians
had access to government-subsidised health care. But in the
armed revolt that followed a government crackdown on the
protesters, many hospitals have been destroyed, and psychiatric
facilities have become almost non-existent.
Family networks have also collapsed under the pressure of
war. Like other Arab countries, Syria had a long tradition of
community involvement in the individual's wellbeing. But since
the war began, communities have been uprooted and entire
villages and towns have been destroyed, leaving society's most
vulnerable people without a safety net.
The demand for psychiatric care has never been greater.
Psychiatrists find themselves overwhelmed by cases of
war-related trauma.
Today in Damascus, it is not unusual to see flyers with
photos of patients who have disappeared after being displaced.
Even the more fortunate patients who live at home in
relatively safe central Damascus, with access to the few
remaining psychiatrists, find the stress of war can precipitate
a crisis.
In the case of Sawsan, a 40-year-old woman living with
schizophrenia, the sounds of war trigger her agitation and
paranoia.
"On bad nights, when we can hear a lot of shelling and
gunfire, she gets stressed," her mother said. "(Sometimes) she
locks herself in her room for days, barely coming out to eat.
It's been very difficult for us."
The family has to arrange for Sawsan's prescribed drug to be
delivered from neighbouring Lebanon as it is now almost
impossible to get in Syria.
Ruba, a manic-depressive in her mid-fifties who has been
prescribed Lithium for four decades, had a manic episode that
her family thinks could have been prevented with a short
hospital stay. But that is no longer an option because the main
psychiatric hospital is located on the edge of Damascus in the
midst of fighting and is no longer accessible.
So Ruba started disappearing for hours at a time, going on
shopping sprees throughout Damascus, even during some of the
worst mortar attacks on the city.
"It's one thing when we had to deal with this back before
the war, and we'd go out and find her and bring her home, and no
harm was done," said her brother. "But now? In the middle of a
mortar attack she takes off to go shopping? If she doesn't
answer her phone, we don't know if she's dead or alive or
kidnapped? It's very scary."
TRAUMA STRESS
International aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said
in October that 15 percent of Syrian refugees in an Iraqi
refugee camp displayed symptoms of a severe mental disorder,
double the number a year before.
"Our team is increasingly seeing more complex reactions and
symptoms among the refugees. Disorders such as schizophrenia and
severe depression are becoming more commonplace, and we are
seeing many patients who have suicidal tendencies," said Ana
Maria Tijerino, a mental health adviser for MSF.
In Syria, the Damascus-based psychiatrist says the magnitude
and nature of the cases he comes across have forced him to
rethink his entire approach to treatment.
"We're seeing a lot of cases of PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress
Disorder) ... Children who witness blood and gore. They can't
shake the images from their mind. They see it every time they
blink," he said.
Civilians living in rebel-held areas of Syria have to endure
air raids, and the army prevents doctors and medicine from
getting in. Doctors trying to cross government checkpoints have
been detained, accused of aiding and abetting terrorists.
But Damascus-based doctors do provide medical care to
civilians displaced from rebel areas and living in government
shelters, which these days are usually school buildings.
One doctor working with the displaced told the story of a
12-year-old boy he met who was riding in the backseat of a car,
holding his baby sister while the family escaped gunfire.
"The baby was hit by a bullet and she died in his arms. His
parents say that he refused to let go of her for a long while
after that, and had her blood all over him," the psychiatrist
said, adding that the boy suffers from bed-wetting.
With help from international aid groups, local psychiatrists
have been setting up therapeutic art classes for children
throughout government-controlled areas, and training teachers in
recognising signs of psychological trauma.
Juliette Touma of UNICEF describes these programmes as
therapeutic, recreational activities like theatre, creative
writing, music and sports. An estimated 4 million children in
Syria are in need of such programmes, she says, but many are
beyond reach due to heavy fighting or military sieges.
For the tens of thousands who are reachable, Touma says the
benefits are clear.
"At first they use strong colours like red and black and
they draw tanks and soldiers and dead bodies. But after months
... we notice that they draw normal things like little houses
and a little child going to school and a forest and flowers and
things that children normally draw," she said.
(editing by Janet McBride)