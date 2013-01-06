ANKARA Jan 6 Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu said on Sunday the United Nations needed to take a
clear stance on Syria and send a message to President Bashar
al-Assad not to prevent the distribution of aid.
"If it is clear now that Assad will not do anything new,
then the U.N. Security Council must decide on a stance on the
situation in Syria," Davutoglu said, after Assad gave a speech
in Damascus.
"The first decision needs to be made on distributing aid to
Syrians. People can't find food to eat, wood to burn in Hama, in
Homs. A clear message has to be sent to tell Assad that he
should not stand in the way of aid distribution."