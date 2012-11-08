ISTANBUL Nov 8 Turkey ordered an Armenian
aircraft flying to Syria to land and searched its cargo on
Thursday, local media reported, the second such move by Ankara
in a month designed to prevent its airspace being used to supply
the Syrian military.
The cargo plane was being searched in the eastern Turkish
city of Erzurum in a previously agreed step, as in mid-October
when another Armenian plane was allowed to continue its journey
after confirmation it was carrying humanitarian aid as stated.
Broadcaster NTV said the plane ordered to land on Thursday
was also reportedly carrying humanitarian aid and the search was
continuing. The reports could not immediately be confirmed.
Turkey has become increasingly assertive in challenging
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad amid growing tensions along the
border. It banned Syrian aircraft from its airspace in October
after saying it found Russian munitions believed to be destined
for Syria's armed forces on board a Syrian plane.