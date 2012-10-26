BESASLAN, Turkey Oct 26 Heavy machinegun fire and the sound of mortar bombs could be heard on Friday along the Turkey-Syrian border near the Syrian town of Haram, a Reuters witness said, in another violation of a ceasefire intended to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

It was not clear whether the firing was from the Syrian army or from rebels fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.

The firing could be heard from the Turkish border village of Besaslan in southern Hatay province.