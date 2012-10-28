ANKARA Oct 28 A Turkish relief agency trying to
secure the release of a Turkish journalist captured by
government troops in Syria has obtained a photograph showing him
in apparent good health.
Cuneyt Unal, who works for the U.S.-funded al-Hurra
television channel, went missing with Jordanian colleague Bashar
Fahmi shortly after crossing into Syria from Turkey on August
20.
Unal appeared in an interview with a Syrian pro-government
television channel several days later, in which he described his
capture by Syrian soldiers in the city of Aleppo, but there has
been no news of him since.
IHH, a Turkish Islamic humanitarian agency, posted a picture
of Unal on its website late on Saturday. It said the photograph
was obtained by one of its delegations currently in Damascus
trying to secure the release of detained civilians.
The picture, which has a date stamp of Oct. 24, shows Unal
unshaven and thinner Unal but in apparent good health, and
bruising under his eyes seen in the August video has now gone.
The IHH delegation, which has been in Damascus for the past
week, did not appear to have seen Unal themselves but were
allowed to visit civilians, including women and children, inside
one prison, according to a statement on the group's website.
IHH said it was still trying to confirm the status of Unal's
colleague Fahmi, who was reportedly wounded in Syria and has not
been seen or heard from since the men went missing. A Japanese
journalist who entered Syria with the two men was later killed
in Aleppo by pro-Assad militiamen.
IHH, better known as the owner of the Mavi Marmara aid ship
to Gaza which was intercepted by Israeli commandos in 2010 with
the deaths of nine people aboard, helped negotiate the release
of two Turkish journalists from Syria earlier this year.
Some 20 journalists have been killed in Syria since the
uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began in March 2011.
Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said Ukrainian
journalist Ankhar Kochneva was abducted on Oct. 9, apparently by
a rebel faction. American freelance journalist Austin Tice has
been missing since Aug. 13.
(Writing by Jonathon Burch; editing by Andrew Roche)