* Davutoglu: Move to help hold any perpetrators responsible
* Every Syrian casualty to be screened
* No conclusion yet on current blood tests
* Specialist team stationed along border
(Recasts with Turkish foreign minister, previous ISTANBUL)
By Jonathon Burch
ANKARA, May 9 Turkey is stepping up chemical
weapons tests on casualties arriving from Syria's civil war to
help ensure the perpetrators of any such attacks are held
accountable, Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday.
The United States has said it views any use of chemical
weapons in Syria as a "red line", hinting this could lead to
some form of foreign intervention. But chastened by the false
intelligence that was used to justify the 2003 war in Iraq,
Washington says it wants proof before taking any action.
Turkey confirmed last week that it had begun testing blood
samples taken from Syrian casualties brought over the border for
treatment to determine whether they were victims of a chemical
weapons attack.
Some Turkish newspapers said the forensic institute carrying
out the tests had found traces of ricin, a highly toxic
substance which can be used as a chemical warfare agent. But
Davutoglu said it was too soon to draw conclusions.
"Examinations are continuing. When the final result is out,
whatever that is, we will share this with the public and inform
the relevant international institutions," he told a news
conference in Ankara.
The latest blood samples were taken from some 12 people from
the Syrian province of Idlib who arrived at a border gate in
Reyhanli in Turkey's Hatay province with breathing difficulties,
raising fears they had been victims of a chemical attack.
Davutoglu said Ankara had been carrying out such tests for a
while but would now examine every patient that arrived from the
fighting in its southern neighbour.
RECALLING HALABJA
"We will carry out this examination on every casualty that
arrives so that after Halabja nobody will dare carry out such a
crime against humanity in Syria," Davutoglu said.
An estimated 5,000 people died in the Iraqi Kurdish city of
Halabja in 1988 in a poison gas attack ordered by then-Iraqi
President Saddam Hussein, the most notorious use of chemical
weapons in the Middle East in recent history.
Turkey's state-run Anatolian news agency said on Thursday a
team of eight experts had been stationed at the Cilvegozu border
gate in Reyhanli to test wounded victims arriving from Syria.
The civil defence team was equipped with a specialist
vehicle which can detect evidence of chemical, biological and
nuclear substances, Anatolian said.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces and opposing
rebels have accused each other of using chemical weapons, and
both have denied this.
Britain said on Thursday it believed it was "very likely"
that the Syrian government had used chemical arms but that it
had "no evidence to date" that the rebels had done so.
Last week a U.N. war crimes investigator said testimony from
Syrian casualties and medical staff indicated that rebels had
used the banned nerve agent sarin, although other investigators
later played down those suggestions.
Davutoglu criticised such declarations made without evidence
to support them. He had raised the issue with U.N. Deputy
Secretary-General Jan Eliasson in London this week, and said
that as a Syrian neighbour, Turkey had the right to know if the
United Nations had evidence of poison gas use by rebels.
Davutoglu said Eliasson had told him the assertion was
groundless.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Ankara and Ece
Toksabay in Istanbul; Editing by Nick Tattersall)