UPDATE 7-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
AMSTERDAM Dec 7 The Dutch government has agreed to send two Patriot missile systems to Turkey after Ankara asked NATO for assistance in defending its border with Syria, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Friday, citing the Dutch foreign minister.
A maximum of 360 personnel will accompany the two surface-to-air missile batteries. It has not yet been decided where they will be sited.
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
* LMI Aerospace, Inc. announces expectations for full-year 2016 results
* LMI Aerospace enters into merger agreement to be acquired by Sonaca Group