ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the posting on YouTube of a recording purportedly of top officials discussing possible military operations in Syria was "villainous".

"They even leaked a national security meeting. This is villainous, this is dishonesty (...) Who are you serving by doing audio surveillance of such an important meeting?" Erdogan told a crowd of supporters in Diyarbakir.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)