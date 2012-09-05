* Turkey frustrated at lack of international agreement on
Syria
* Turkey is struggling to cope with Syrian refugee influx
* Turkish army conducts exercise along Syrian border
By Jonathon Burch and Pinar Aydinli
ANKARA, Sept 5 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
has created a "terrorist state", Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan said on Wednesday, accusing the outside world of
indifference which was adding to the massacres there.
Erdogan for years cultivated good relations with Assad, but
after the Syrian uprising began 17 months ago, became one of his
harshest critics. The Turkish leader has long called for Assad
to step down, but his latest comments were some of his strongest
yet.
"The massacres in Syria that gain strength from the
international community's indifference are continuing to
increase," Erdogan told a meeting of his ruling AK Party.
"The regime in Syria has now become a terrorist state."
Turkey says it is struggling to cope with an influx of
around 80,000 Syrian refugees and is pushing for a
foreign-protected safe zone inside Syria.
But the proposal has gained little international support and
Ankara has become increasingly vocal in its frustration at the
U.N. Security Council and its failure to take concerted action.
At the same time, Turkey, with some half a million men under
arms, appears so far unwilling to act without international
support. Erdogan said Turkey could not afford to remain silent.
"For the Syrian people, Turkey is not an ordinary country.
We are a country with a 910 kilometre border and tied by
relatives," Erdogan said.
"For Syria, we are not the USA, nor are we England, nor
Iran, nor Russia. A country in Asia can remain indifferent over
Syria, but Turkey does not have that luxury," he said.
Turkish tanks conducted exercises along the border with
Syria on Wednesday, a clear warning to Damascus. The exercise
was the most "comprehensive" of its kind recently, state-run
Anatolia news agency said, and involved manoeuvre and attack
drills which could be seen from inside Syria.
Aside from the influx of refugees, Ankara is also concerned
the crisis in Syria has emboldened separatist Kurdish insurgents
within Turkey and has accused Assad of arming them.
Turkey has raised the possibility of military intervention
in Syria if the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought
in southeastern Turkey for almost three decades, were to launch
attacks from Syrian soil.
"Opposing us is a sub-contractor organisation without any
humane values, which does not recognise anything holy and which
strikes from behind in a cowardly way," Erdogan said referring
to the PKK.
"This group is directly supported abroad by enemy
countries," he said, hinting at Syria.
Turkey, the United States and the European Union all list
the PKK as a terrorist organisation.