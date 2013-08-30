ISTANBUL Aug 30 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that any international military intervention against Syria should be aimed at bringing an end to the rule of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"It can't be a 24 hours hit-and-run," Erdogan told reporters at a reception in the presidential palace in Ankara. "What matters is stopping the bloodshed in Syria and weakening the regime to the point where it gives up," he said. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alison Williams)