CEYLANPINAR, Turkey Nov 12 Syrian helicopters bombed the town of Ras al-Ain near the border with Turkey on Monday, a Reuters witness said, days after the town fell to rebels.

Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad bombarded Ras al-Ain over the weekend after it fell to the Free Syrian Army on Thursday, sending 9,000 fleeing the area in a 24-hour period.