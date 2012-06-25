June 25 Turkey said on Monday that Syrian forces
had fired at a second Turkish plane which was searching for an
F-4 reconnaissance jet shot down by Syria last week, but the
second plane was not brought down.
Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc told a news conference
that Turkey would protect itself, within the framework of
international law, against what it called Syria's "hostile
action" of downing its warplane last week.
He said at the end of a seven-hour cabinet meeting on the
incident that Syria's downing of the reconnaissance jet would
"not go unpunished".
