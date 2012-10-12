HACIPASA, Turkey Oct 12 Turkey scrambled two
fighter planes to the border with Syria on Friday after a Syrian
military helicopter bombed the Syrian border town of Azmarin, a
Reuters witness said.
There has been intense fighting between rebels and Syrian
government forces this week in Azmarin and neighbouring towns,
an area strongly opposed to President Bashar al-Assad's rule.
Shells fired onto the town from surrounding hills sent thick
plumes of smoke and dust rising into the air during fighting on
Thursday and a voice amplified through loudspeakers, audible
from the village of Hacipasa in Turkey's Hatay province, called
on rebel fighters to surrender, warning of an air assault.
Fighting along Turkey's 900-km (560-mile) border with Syria
has repeatedly spilled over into Turkish territory in the past
week, with the Turkish army responding in kind to gunfire and
mortar shells fired from Syria.
Turkish Chief of Staff General Necdet Ozel said on Wednesday
his troops would respond "with greater force" if the shells
continued to land on Turkish soil, and parliament last week
authorised the deployment of troops beyond Turkey, heightening
fears that Syria's civil war would drag in regional powers.