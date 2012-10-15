ISTANBUL Oct 15 The number of Syrian refugees housed in camps in southern Turkey has exceeded 100,000, the Turkish disaster management agency (AFAD) said on Monday, a level beyond which Ankara had previously said it would struggle to accommodate more.

AFAD said in a statement there were now 100,363 Syrians at more than a dozen camps in Turkish provinces along the border. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Louise Ireland)