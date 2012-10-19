BESASLAN, Turkey Oct 19 Turkey's army fired on
Syria on Friday after two shells launched from Syria landed in
Turkish territory, Turkish state broadcaster TRT reported,
underlining how tension between the two neighbours remains
dangerously high.
TRT did not specify where the incident occurred and no
further details were available. There were no reports of any
casualties resulting from the exchange of fire.
Turkey has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes
against President Bashar al-Assad's forces fighting rebels along
the border since Syrian shelling killed five Turkish civilians
in a Turkish frontier town at the start of October.
Syrian rebels clashed with Assad's troops in a town near the
Turkish border province of Hatay on Friday ahead of moves to
broker a brief ceasefire, a Reuters witness said.
A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from the Syrian
town of Haram after an explosion around midday (0900 GMT). The
morning was punctuated by sounds of small blasts and gunfire,
said witnesses in the nearby Turkish village of Besaslan.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called on Friday
for all sides involved in the Syrian conflict to observe a
ceasefire during the Islamic Eid al-Adha festival next week.
U.N.-Arab League envoy Lakhdar Brahimi is expected in
Damascus later in the day to try to broker that ceasefire.