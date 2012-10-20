(Corrects headline to say Syria instead of Yemen)

SANAA Oct 20 Yemen's power transfer deal, which allowed President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down, is no longer a suitable model for a solution in Syria, the Turkish foreign minister said at a news conference in Sanaa on Saturday.

"The Yemen solution was suitable for Syria nine months ago," Ahmet Davutoglu told the news conference with his Yemeni counterpart. "But now, because every country has its own special circumstances and due to the latest developments on the Syrian arena which saw the use of artillery and the air force in bombarding Syrian cities, this has narrowed the room for implementing such solutions." (Reporting by Mohammed Ghjobari; writing by Sami Aboudi)