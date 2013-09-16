* Syria calls Turkish reaction "hasty"
* Turkish deputy PM says helicopter had been warned
* Helicopter crashes in Syrian territory
By Saif Tawfiq
YAYLADAGI, Turkey, Sept 16 Turkey said its
warplanes shot down a Syrian helicopter on Monday after it
crossed into Turkish airspace and the government warned it had
taken all necessary measures to defend itself against any
further such violations.
Turkey scrambled two F-16 jets along the border between its
southern Hatay province and Syria after warning the Mi-17
helicopter it was approaching Turkish airspace shortly before
2:30 p.m. (1130 GMT), the military said in a statement.
Syria called the reaction "hasty" and accused Turkey of
trying to escalate tensions along the border.
Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said a warplane shot down
the helicopter after it ventured up to 2 km (1 miles) into
Turkey near the border town of Yayladagi. "It was repeatedly
warned by our air defence elements," he said.
It came down in a ball of flames inside Syrian territory
after being hit, amateur video footage showed.
"Turkey will definitely not allow any violation of its
borders ... We will defend our borders and our people's security
to the end," Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told
reporters in Paris.
"No one will have the nerve to violate Turkey's borders in
any way again," he said after a meeting to discuss Syria with
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, British Foreign Secretary
William Hague and their French counterpart Laurent Fabius.
Davutoglu said details of the incident would be provided to
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and the U.N. Security Council
and fellow members of the NATO military alliance.
Syria's army acknowledged the helicopter had strayed into
Turkish airspace for a short time while monitoring "terrorists"
moving across the border into Syria, but said it was an accident
and that the aircraft was on its way back when it was shot down.
In a statement carried by state news agency SANA, it accused
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government of trying to increase
tensions between the two countries.
"The hasty response from the Turkish side, especially as the
aircraft was on its way back and was not charged with any combat
missions, is proof of the true intentions of Erdogan's
government toward Syria to increase tensions and escalate the
situation on the border between the two countries," it said.
Turkey, one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's fiercest
critics, has advocated military intervention in Syria and grown
frustrated over what it sees as Western indecisiveness.
It shares a 900-km (560-mile) border with Syria and is
sheltering a quarter of the 2 million people who have fled the
Syrian conflict.
Turkish financial markets have been nervous about the
prospect of outside intervention in Syria, fearing Turkey could
be drawn into an escalating conflict.
The Turkish lira, which had earlier strengthened to below 2
to the dollar for the first time in almost three
weeks partly on hopes for diplomacy over Syria, briefly weakened
back above 2 on the news.
Following Syria's downing of a Turkish jet in 2012, Erdogan
said the military's rules of engagement had changed and that any
Syrian element approaching the border would be deemed a threat
and be treated as a military target.
Turkey has bolstered its defences and deployed additional
troops on its border with Syria in recent weeks, with convoys of
military vehicles ferrying equipment and personnel and
additional short-range air defences set up.
Its armed forces have frequently responded in kind to stray
gunfire and mortar rounds hitting its territory and it is
hosting six NATO Patriot missile batteries meant to defend it
against any attacks from Syria.