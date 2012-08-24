ANKARA Aug 24 More than 3,500 people fleeing violence in Syria have entered Turkey over the last 24 hours, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said on Friday, one of the highest daily refugee flows since the start of the uprising last year.

The new arrivals bring the number of Syrian refugees now sheltering in Turkey to more than 78,000, AFAD said. There were some 44,000 refugees registered at the end of July.