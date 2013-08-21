(Adds Davutoglu called Ban Ki-moon)
ISTANBUL Aug 21 Turkey's foreign minister said
on Wednesday it was clear from television footage that chemical
weapons had been used in an attack near the Syrian capital
Damascus and telephoned U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon to urge an
immediate investigation.
Syria's opposition accused government forces of gassing
hundreds of people near Damascus by firing rockets that released
deadly fumes over rebel-held suburbs, killing men, women and
children as they slept. The Syrian government dismissed the
allegation.
"Use of chemical weapons in Syria is evident from the
footage coming from there," Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu said in an interview on Kanal 24 television. "We have
called for an immediate investigation by the U.N. teams."
The foreign ministry said in a statement Davutoglu had
called U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to urge the Security
Council to "carry out its responsibilities".
What would be the world's most lethal chemical weapons
attack since the 1980s prompted an emergency meeting of the U.N.
Security Council set for 1900 GMT.
"If these allegations are found to be true, it will be
inevitable for the international community to take the necessary
stance and give the necessary response to this savagery and
crime against humanity," the foreign ministry said.
Ankara, once an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad but
now one of his fiercest critics, has long been concerned about
the possible use of chemical weapons across its southern border.
Turkey began stepping up tests on casualties arriving from
Syria for treatment earlier this year to determine whether they
were victims of chemical weapons , but no details have been
released publicly on the results of those tests.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)