ISTANBUL Nov 17 A Turkish journalist captured by government troops in Syria three months ago has been freed and handed over to Turkish lawmakers, Turkey's state-run Anatolian news agency said on Saturday.

Cuneyt Unal, who works for the U.S.-funded al-Hurra television channel, went missing with Jordanian colleague Bashar Fahmi shortly after crossing into Syria from Turkey on August 20.

"I am with our deputies and doing well," Unal was quoted as saying by Anatolian, adding that he had not been harmed during his captivity.

About 20 journalists have been killed in Syria since the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began in March 2011.

The fate of the Jordanian journalist was not known, the report said.

