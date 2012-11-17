ISTANBUL Nov 17 A Turkish journalist captured
by government troops in Syria three months ago has been freed
and handed over to Turkish lawmakers, Turkey's state-run
Anatolian news agency said on Saturday.
Cuneyt Unal, who works for the U.S.-funded al-Hurra
television channel, went missing with Jordanian colleague Bashar
Fahmi shortly after crossing into Syria from Turkey on August
20.
"I am with our deputies and doing well," Unal was quoted as
saying by Anatolian, adding that he had not been harmed during
his captivity.
About 20 journalists have been killed in Syria since the
uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began in March 2011.
The fate of the Jordanian journalist was not known, the
report said.
