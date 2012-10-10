Banks fight for $40 mln fee pot in advising on Vodafone India merger
* Selected banks could end up sharing $40 mln in advisory fee
ISTANBUL Oct 10 Turkey's military will respond with greater force if shelling from Syria continues to spill over the border, its chief of general staff said on Wednesday.
"We responded but if it continues we will respond with greater force," state television TRT quoted General Necdet Ozel as saying. Turkey's armed forces have been responding in kind in the past week to gunfire and shelling across the border from Syria.
* Selected banks could end up sharing $40 mln in advisory fee
* Says PRA Health Sciences Inc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited have agreed to a new partnership to expand their global relationship initially disclosed in September 2016 to include Japan
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rose near six-week highs touched earlier in the week on Wednesday, as shares of insurers soared after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen boosted U.S. and global bond yields.