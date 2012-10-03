* Turkish foreign minister briefs Syrian envoy
* Spillover of Syria violence increasing
By Kadir Celikcan
AKCAKALE, Turkey, Oct 3 A mortar bomb fired from
Syria landed in a residential district of the southeastern
Turkish town of Akcakale on Wednesday, killing a woman and four
children from the same family and wounding at least eight other
people.
A cloud of dust and smoke rose up over low-rise buildings as
residents ran to help the wounded. Others, infuriated by the
increasing spillover of violence from Syria's civil war, took to
the streets shouting protests against the local authorities.
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu phoned U.N. Secretary
General Ban Ki-moon to brief him about the incident and also
spoke with senior military officials and Syria crisis mediator
Lakhdar Brahimi, his ministry said in a statement.
Davutoglu signalled over the weekend that Turkey would take
action if there was a repeat of a mortar strike which damaged
homes and workplaces in Akcakale last Friday.
"It (latest mortar round) hit right in the middle of the
neighbourhood. The wife and four children from the same family
died," Ahmet Emin Meshurgul, local head of the Turkish Red
Crescent, told Reuters, adding he knew the victims personally.
"People here are anxious, because we got hit before.
Security forces tried to convince people to empty the
neighbourhood near the border, but now we've been hit right in
the middle of the town," he said.
A Reuters witness saw three police officers among the
wounded being taken to hospital.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan long cultivated good relations
with Assad but became a harsh critic after Syria's popular
revolt began last year, accusing him of creating a "terrorist
state". Erdogan has allowed Syrian rebels to organise on Turkish
soil and pushed for a foreign-protected safe zone inside Syria.
GUNFIRE STRAYING OVER BORDER
Syria's worsening bloodshed has increasingly affected border
zones, with stray bullets flying into Turkish territory.
"Over the last 20 to 25 days there have been very heavy
clashes on the Syrian side. We have felt the effects of these in
Akcakale," Labour Minister Faruk Celik, an MP for the province
where Akcakale is located, told parliament.
In April, Turkey reported an incident to the United Nations
in which at least five people, including two Turkish officials,
were wounded when cross-border gunfire struck a Syrian refugee
camp in Kilis, further west along the frontier.
Turkey beefed up its troop presence and air defences along
its 900-km (560-mile) border after Syria shot down a Turkish
reconnaissance jet in June. But residents in Akcakale said there
was still not enough security.
"People here are rising up, there is no security. People
were chanting for the local governors to resign," local resident
Ibrahim Halil Arslan told CNN Turk television.
"Everybody here is so anxious. We keep our children locked
at home, and we are trying to live under this psychological
pressure," he said.
Washington sees Turkey as the pivotal player in backing
Syria's opposition and planning for the post-Assad era. But
Ankara has found itself increasingly isolated and frustrated by
a lack of international consensus on how to end the conflict.
Turkey is also sheltering more than 90,000 refugees from
Syria and fears a mass influx similar to the flight of half a
million Iraqi Kurds into Turkey after the 1991 Gulf War.