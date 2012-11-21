* Turkey asks for Patriot missiles
* Seeks to defend border area from Syrian mortars
* NATO to consider request "without delay"
By Sebastian Moffett and Nick Tattersall
BRUSSELS/ANKARA, Nov 21 NATO ambassadors met on
Wednesday to consider a Turkish request for the deployment of
Patriot missiles near its border with Syria as the conflict in
its southern neighbour deepens.
The move highlights Ankara's fears that the situation on its
border could deteriorate rapidly and echoes its calls for
military support during the two Gulf Wars, when NATO deployed
surface-to-air missiles on its soil in 1991 and 2003.
Turkey formally made the request after weeks of talks with
NATO allies about how to shore up security on its 900-km
(560-mile) border. It has repeatedly scrambled fighter jets
along the frontier and responded in kind to stray Syrian shells
flying into its territory.
The head of NATO said the alliance would discuss the request
"without delay". Ambassadors from the 28 NATO members convened a
meeting at the military alliance's Brussels headquarters.
"Such a deployment would augment Turkey's air defence
capabilities to defend the population and territory of Turkey,"
Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said. "It would
contribute to the de-escalation of the crisis along NATO's
south-eastern border."
Turkey is reluctant to be drawn into a regional conflict but
the proximity to its border of bombing raids is testing its
pledge to defend itself. It has found itself increasingly
isolated and frustrated by a lack of international action.
A major player in supporting Syria's opposition and planning
for the post-conflict era, Turkey is worried about Syria's
chemical weapons, the refugee crisis along its border, and what
it says is Syrian support for Kurdish militants on its own soil.
"The missile request is totally based on a defensive
perspective, for the protection of NATO territories, there is no
kind of aggressive intention from our side," a Turkish
government official said, adding that the missiles were only one
part of the contingency planning.
"Our worst case scenario is firstly a huge refugee influx
... and secondly what the international community would do if
Syrians trying to escape to Turkey are shot at," he said.
"If there are tens of thousands waiting on the border and
they are attacked, what would be the response."
Concerns in Ankara deepened last week with an air assault by
forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad on the rebel-held
frontier town of Ras al-Ain, which triggered some of the biggest
refugee movements since the 20-month-old conflict began.
More than 120,000 Syrian refugees are sheltering in camps in
southern Turkey and with winter setting in and millions of
people estimated to be short of food inside Syria, there are
concerns many more will pour in.
DEFENSIVE MOVE
Turkey has led calls for a buffer zone to be set up inside
Syria where refugees could be safely sheltered, a move which
would need to be policed by foreign air power to be credible,
but the idea has gained little international traction.
Rasmussen has said any missile deployment would be a
defensive measure to counterattacks, and not to enforce a no-fly
zone. Rebels have called for a no-fly zone as they are almost
defenceless against Syria's air force.
Germany, the Netherlands and the United States, are the only
three NATO allies with appropriate Patriot surface-to-air
missile systems available.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said on Wednesday
he had told his ambassador to NATO to approve Turkey's request,
while the Dutch government said it would consider it.
U.S. ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder said on his Twitter
account that no immediate decision was expected on Wednesday.
The Patriot missiles deployed to Turkey during the Gulf Wars
were provided by the Netherlands.
Ankara twice this year has invoked Article 4 of the NATO
charter which provides for consultations when a member state
feels that its territorial integrity, political independence or
security is under threat.
But some experts said deploying Patriots to Turkey would be
partly symbolic, aimed at showing that NATO was behind Turkey.
Manufacturer Raytheon says Patriot provides "a
reliable and lethal capability to defeat advanced threats,
including aircraft, tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles
and UAVs (drones)".