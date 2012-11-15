BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
DJIBOUTI Nov 15 Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called on members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday to recognise a fledgling Syrian opposition coalition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people.
"Turkey ... once again reiterates its recognition of the Syrian National Coalition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people and calls upon all our brothers in the OIC to do so," Davutoglu told an OIC ministerial meeting in Djibouti, according to the text of his speech.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.