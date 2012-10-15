BRIEF-Solar Senior Capital Ltd, Solar Senior Capital Ltd form JV with Deerfield Management
* Solar Senior Capital Ltd - co, Solar Senior Capital Ltd have formed Solar Life Science Program LLC with Deerfield Management
ISTANBUL Oct 15 Turkey has given the all clear for an Armenian plane to continue on its journey to the Syrian city of Aleppo after ordering it to land in eastern Turkey so its cargo of humanitarian aid could be searched, Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said on Monday.
Ankara has stepped up efforts to prevent its air space being used to supply the Syrian military and forced down a Syrian airliner travelling from Moscow last Wednesday, saying it was carrying Russian munitions destined for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's military.
LONDON, Feb 22 Japanese carmaker Nissan said on Wednesday that the Brexit-induced fall in the pound, which dropped by some 15 percent against the euro after the June 23 referendum, had left it slightly worse off.
* Spire Inc - intends to use net proceeds from its sale of $6.25 million of 2024 notes to repay short-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: