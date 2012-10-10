BRIEF-Wix Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
ISTANBUL Oct 10 Turkey received intelligence that a Syrian passenger plane which it forced to land in Ankara on Wednesday was carrying "non-civilian cargo", Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said.
Speaking live on Turkish television, Davutoglu said Turkey was within its rights under international law to investigate civilian planes suspected to be carrying military materials.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
SANTIAGO/ANTOFAGASTA, Feb 15 Workers at the world's largest copper mine in Chile are digging in for a long strike, emboldened by new labor laws that are likely to result in tough wage negotiations in the industry in 2017 in one of Latin America's most free-market economies.