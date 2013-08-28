ISTANBUL Aug 28 Turkey has sent extra aid
workers trained to identify and decontaminate chemical weapons
victims to its border with Syria after a poison gas attack in
Damascus a week ago which may lead to Western military action.
"We have increased our measures significantly since last
week, to be prepared particularly in case of a chemical attack,"
Mustafa Aydogdu, spokesman for the Disaster and Emergency
Management Directorate.
"We have experts who could deal with chemical attacks and we
have deployed almost all of them in Kilis, Hatay and Sanliurfa,"
he said, naming Turkish border cities that house dozens of
refugee camps.
Turkey, which has a 900 km (560 mile) border with Syria,
hosts half a million refugees from the two-and-a-half year
conflict and is braced for a new influx should Western powers
strike.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall and
Alistair Lyon)