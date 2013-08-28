(Adds tests on recent refugees)
By Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL Aug 28 Turkey has sent extra aid
workers trained to identify and decontaminate chemical weapons
victims to its border with Syria after an apparent poison gas
attack in Damascus a week ago which may lead to Western military
action.
"We have increased our measures significantly since last
week, to be prepared particularly in case of a chemical attack,"
Mustafa Aydogdu, spokesman for the Disaster and Emergency
Management Directorate (AFAD), said.
"We have experts who could deal with chemical attacks and we
have deployed almost all of them in Kilis, Hatay and Sanliurfa,"
he said, naming Turkish border cities that house dozens of
refugee camps.
Turkey, which has a 900-km (560-mile) border with Syria,
hosts half a million refugees from the two-and-a-half year
conflict and is braced for a new influx should Western powers
strike.
Aydogdu said a number of refugees crossing into Turkey in
recent days via Cilvegozu, the nearest border gate to the Syrian
city of Aleppo, had burns and were being tested for chemical
weapons exposure.
Syria's opposition coalition said on Tuesday that Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's forces had dropped phosphorus bombs
and napalm on civilians in rural Aleppo on Monday.
"We can't say at this stage that these burns are due to a
chemical attack. We have heard about the use of phosphorus but I
can't confirm as yet that people who have been subject to a
chemical attack have crossed into Turkey," Aydogdu said.
U.N. chemical weapons investigators crossed Syria's front
line into rebel-held territory on Wednesday for a second visit
to the scene of the poison gas attack near Damascus.
U.S. President Barack Obama and his European and Middle East
allies have blamed Assad for last week's killing of hundreds of
civilians and are drawing up plans for punitive military action.
Turkey has emerged as one of Assad's most vocal critics and
has been a staunch supporter of the rebels. It has spent around
$2 billion sheltering refugees, according to Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkey's near two dozen camps are home to about 200,000
refugees, Aydogdu said, while the rest live in rented
accommodation in border cities.
He said new capacity was being built. "We can host another
20,000 people in our camp in Viransehir, near the border. There
is no capacity problem at this stage."
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and Janet Lawrence)