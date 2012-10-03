ANKARA Oct 3 Turkey's military struck targets
inside Syria on Wednesday in response to a mortar bomb fired
from Syrian territory which killed five Turkish civilians, Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan's office said in a statement.
"Our armed forces in the border region responded immediately
to this abominable attack in line with their rules of
engagement; targets were struck through artillery fire against
places in Syria identified by radar," the statement said.
"Turkey will never leave unanswered such kinds of
provocation by the Syrian regime against our national security."
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu had spoken by telephone
with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and the foreign
ministers of several U.N. Security Council member countries
about the incident, the statement said.
Davutoglu had also agreed with NATO Secretary-General Anders
Fogh Rasmussen on the need for an emergency meeting of NATO
members, the statement said.