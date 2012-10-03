UNITED NATIONS Oct 3 Turkey on Wednesday asked
the U.N. Security Council to take the "necessary action" to stop
Syrian aggression and ensure that Syria respect its territorial
sovereignty after a mortar bomb fired from Syria killed five
Turkish civilians.
"This is an act of aggression by Syria against Turkey,"
Turkish U.N. Ambassador Ertugrul Apakan said in a letter to the
president of the 15-nation Security Council, Guatemalan
Ambassador Gert Rosenthal.
"It constitutes a flagrant violation of international law as
well as a breach of international peace and security," said the
letter, which was obtained by Reuters.