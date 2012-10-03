UNITED NATIONS Oct 3 Turkey on Wednesday asked
the U.N. Security Council to take the "necessary action" to stop
Syrian aggression and ensure that the government there respect
Turkish territorial sovereignty after a mortar bomb fired from
Syria killed five Turkish civilians.
"This is an act of aggression by Syria against Turkey,"
Turkish U.N. Ambassador Ertugrul Apakan said in a letter to the
president of the 15-nation Security Council, Guatemalan
Ambassador Gert Rosenthal.
"It constitutes a flagrant violation of international law as
well as a breach of international peace and security," said the
letter, which was obtained by Reuters.
U.N. diplomats said the 15-nation council was hoping to
issue a non-binding statement later on Wednesday that would
condemn the mortar attack and demand an end to violations of
Turkey's territorial sovereignty.
"Turkey kindly requests for the Security Council to take
necessary action to put an end to such acts of aggression and to
ensure that Syria respects Turkey's sovereignty, territorial
integrity and security," Apakan wrote.
It was unlikely that the council would do anything more than
issue a statement for the time being. The Security Council has
been deadlocked on Syria's 18-month-long conflict for more than
a year.
Russia, a staunch ally of Syria's, and China have vetoed
three resolutions condemning Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
government.