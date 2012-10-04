By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Oct 3 Turkey on Wednesday asked
the U.N. Security Council to take the "necessary action" to stop
Syrian aggression and ensure that the government there respect
Turkish territorial sovereignty after a mortar bomb fired from
Syria killed five Turkish civilians.
"This is an act of aggression by Syria against Turkey,"
Turkish U.N. Ambassador Ertugrul Apakan said in a letter to the
president of the 15-nation Security Council, Guatemalan
Ambassador Gert Rosenthal.
"It constitutes a flagrant violation of international law as
well as a breach of international peace and security," said the
letter, which was obtained by Reuters.
U.N. diplomats said the council was hoping to issue a
non-binding statement on Thursday that would condemn the mortar
attack "in the strongest terms" and demand an end to violations
of Turkey's territorial sovereignty.
Council members had originally hoped to issue the statement
on Wednesday but Russia asked for a delay, diplomats said on
condition of anonymity.
A draft of the council statement seen by Reuters would have
its 15 members declare that attack was a "demonstration of the
spilling over of the crisis in Syria into neighboring states to
an alarming degree."
"Such violations of international law constitute a serious
threat to international peace and security," says the draft
council statement, which envoys said was prepared by Azerbaijan.
It was possible Russia would demand changes to the language.
Turkey did not specify the kind of action it would like the
council to take.
"Turkey kindly requests for the Security Council to take
necessary action to put an end to such acts of aggression and to
ensure that Syria respects Turkey's sovereignty, territorial
integrity and security," Apakan wrote.
It was unlikely that the council would do anything more than
issue a statement for the time being. The Security Council has
been deadlocked on Syria's 18-month-long conflict for more than
a year.
Russia, a staunch ally of Syria's, and China have vetoed
three resolutions condemning Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
government.