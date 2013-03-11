KIEV, March 11 A Ukrainian journalist kidnapped by Syrian rebels last October has escaped from her captors and is now on her way to the Syrian capital Damascus, her nephew said on Monday.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry confirmed that Anhar Kochneva was free, though it had no word on the circumstances. "We expect her to be at the Ukrainian embassy in Damascus tomorrow," a ministry spokesman said.

Kochneva's nephew, Dmitry Astafurov, was quoted by Interfax news agency saying: "She escaped this morning. We spoke by telephone with her for a couple of minutes. She said people were taking her to Damascus."

Kochneva, who had been reporting for Russian media outlets from Syria, was taken hostage near Homs by members of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), the main armed opposition force in the two-year revolt against President Bashar al-Assad. (Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey)