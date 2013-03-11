(Adds background)
KIEV, March 11 A Ukrainian journalist kidnapped
by Syrian rebels last October has escaped from her captors and
is now in the Syrian capital Damascus, her nephew said on
Monday.
The Ukrainian foreign ministry confirmed that Anhar Kochneva
was free, though it had no word on the circumstances.
"Kochneva has been in contact with our embassy. She is free
and we expect her to be at the Ukrainian embassy in Damascus
tomorrow," a ministry spokesman said.
Kochneva's nephew, Dmitry Astafurov, was quoted by Interfax
news agency saying: "She escaped this morning. We spoke by
telephone with her for a couple of minutes. She said people had
taken her to Damascus."
Kochneva, who was taken hostage near Homs by members of the
Free Syrian Army (FSA), the main armed opposition force in the
two-year revolt against President Bashar al-Assad, announced she
was free on her Livejournal blog page.
"Were you waiting? Your Alice has returned from Wonderland.
Details later," her post read.
Her kidnappers had at one point last December threatened to
kill Kochneva, who worked for Russian media outlets, if a ransom
of $50 million was not paid.
They later reduced their ransom demand to $300,000, Interfax
said.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)