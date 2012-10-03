UNITED NATIONS Oct 3 U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon urged Turkey on Wednesday to keep all channels of
communication open with Syria to avoid increased tensions
between the neighbors over a mortar bomb from Syria that landed
in Turkey, killing at least five people.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu briefed Ban in a
telephone call earlier on Wednesday after the mortar bomb fired
from Syria landed in Turkey. Davutoglu also spoke with
international Syria mediator Lakhdar Brahimi about the incident.
"(Ban) encouraged the minister to keep open all channels of
communications with the Syrian authorities with a view to
lessening any tension that could build up as a result of the
incident," Ban's spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters.