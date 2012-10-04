* Statement urges end of breaches of international law
* Five Turkish civilians killed by Syrian mortar attack
* Final statement was diluted to accommodate Russia
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 The U.N. Security Council
on Thursday condemned a Syrian mortar attack on a Turkish border
town that killed five people and demanded that "such violations
of international law stop immediately and are not repeated."
The rare agreement on a Syria statement condemned the attack
"in the strongest terms" and came after Russia rejected an
initial text on Wednesday's incident and proposed a diluted
version calling on both Turkey and Syria to exercise restraint.
Western council members objected to Moscow's text but
revised the original draft to accommodate some Russian concerns.
Consensus within the council on anything related to Syria is
unusual and it has been deadlocked on the issue of the country's
18-month-long conflict for more than a year, with Russia and
China rejecting calls to sanction the Damascus government.
The text of the final statement from the 15-member Security
Council "called on the Syrian Government to fully respect the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors" and
"demanded that such violations of international law stop
immediately and are not repeated."
"The members of the Security Council underscored that this
incident highlighted the grave impact the crisis in Syria has on
the security of its neighbors and on regional peace and
stability," it said.
The mortar attack happened on Wednesday and Turkey responded
by striking targets in Syria later the same day and on Thursday.
Instead of explicitly calling on both Turkey and Syria to
exercise restraint, the final sentence of the declaration read:
"The members of the Security Council called for restraint."
Russia insisted on removing a sentence in the original draft
calling the Syrian attack "a serious threat to international
peace and security." The compromise text referred instead to
concerns as to the impact of the crisis in Syria on "the
security of its neighbors and on regional peace and stability."
Russia and China have vetoed three resolutions condemning
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government and diplomats say
it is unlikely the Security Council will take further action on
Syria for the time being.
'ATROCIOUS TERRORIST BOMBINGS'
About 30,000 people have been killed across Syria in an
escalating conflict between Assad's forces and rebels seeking to
oust him, opposition activists say. The war has seen growing
sectarian overtones which threaten to draw in regional Sunni
Muslim and Shi'ite powers.
Earlier on Thursday, U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky said U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was "alarmed by escalating
tensions along the Syrian-Turkish border" and worried that the
risk of a wider regional conflict was growing.
Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari said his government
had urged the Security Council to include in any statement on
the border attacks a reaction to "suicide terrorist attacks that
struck the city of Aleppo" on Wednesday.
Aleppo was not mentioned in the council statement but
Russia's delegation said it would circulate a separate draft
text condemning the Aleppo attack to the council later on
Thursday, which it hopes will be adopted on Friday.
Ban described the bombings in the northern Syrian city,
which killed 48 people, as "atrocious terrorist bombings," while
Ja'afari accused some Security Council members of blocking for
the third time a condemnation of "terrorist" attacks in Syria.
"The Syrian government is not seeking any escalation (of the
conflict) with any of its neighbors, including Turkey," Ja'afari
told reporters. "We reiterate our call to the Turkish government
to help us in controlling the border, preventing armed groups
from infiltrating through these borders."
Syria has accused Turkey, the United States, France, Qatar
and Saudi Arabia of supporting "terrorism" by funneling arms,
money and foreign fighters to rebels. Qatar, Saudi Arabia and
Turkey have denied aiding the rebels. The United States and
France say they are providing "non-lethal" support, not weapons.
The council statement came in response to a request from
Turkey, which asked council members to take the "necessary
action" to stop Syrian aggression and ensure that the government
there respects Turkish territorial integrity.
Syria wrote to the council offering condolences for the
deaths of Turkish civilians and calling for restraint and
rationality.