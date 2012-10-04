UNITED NATIONS Oct 4 U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon was "alarmed by escalating tensions" between Syria and
Turkey and warned that the risk of the 18-month-long Syrian
conflict embroiling the entire region was growing, his spokesman
said on Thursday.
"The Secretary-General is alarmed by escalating tensions
along the Syrian-Turkish border," Ban's spokesman Martin Nesirky
told reporters. "As the situation inside Syria deteriorates yet
further ... the risks of regional conflict and the threat to
international peace and security are also increasing."
A mortar bomb from Syria landed in Turkey on Wednesday,
killing at least five people. Turkey responded later the same
day by striking targets in Syria. Turkey asked the U.N. Security
Council to take the "necessary action" to stop Syrian aggression
and ensure Turkish territorial integrity is respected.