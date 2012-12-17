* Syria's UN envoy says country would not use chemical
weapons
* Accuses U.S. government of supporting "terrorists" in
Syria
* UN chief spoke to Syrian foreign minister on Monday
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 17 Syria is "genuinely
worried" that some countries might equip extremist groups with
chemical weapons and then claim they were used by the Syrian
government, the country's U.N. envoy said in a letter to U.N.
chief Ban Ki-moon and the Security Council.
Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari also accused the
U.S. government of supporting "terrorists" in Syria and waging a
campaign that claims Syria could use chemical weapons in the
20-month-old civil war that has killed at least 40,000 people.
The United States says it is sending only humanitarian aid
and non-lethal assistance to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
opponents, but acknowledges some allies are arming the rebels.
Assad's government accuses Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, the
United States and other Western governments of supporting and
arming the rebels, an allegation the governments deny.
"We have repeatedly stated publicly and through diplomatic
channels that Syria will not under any circumstances use any
chemical weapons that it may have, because it is defending its
people from terrorists backed by well-known states, at the
forefront of which is the United States of America," Ja'afari
said.
"We are genuinely worried that certain states that support
terrorism and terrorists could provide the armed terrorist
groups with chemical weapons, and then claim they had been used
by the Syrian Government," he wrote in the letter which was
dated Dec. 8 but made public on Monday.
Damascus has accused Western powers of backing what it says
is a Sunni Islamist "terrorist" campaign to topple Assad, a
member of the minority Alawite sect affiliated with Shi'ite
Islam.
It has said that U.S. and European concerns about Assad's
forces possibly resorting to chemical weapons could serve as a
pretext for preparing military intervention. Western military
experts say Syria has four suspected chemical weapons sites, and
it can produce chemical weapons agents, including mustard gas
and sarin, and possibly also VX nerve agent.
'SHELLING ALL DAY'
"States such as the United States of America that have used
chemical and similar weapons are in no position to launch such a
campaign, particularly because, in 2003, they used the pretext
of Iraq having weapons of mass destruction in order to justify
their invasion and occupation," Ja'afari wrote.
"Since the issue was raised, Syria has stated countless
times that it will not under any circumstances use any chemical
weapons that it may have against its own people," he said. "The
Government of the Syrian Arab Republic warns that the terrorist
groups could use those weapons against the Syrian people."
Ban expressed alarm on Sunday at the worsening violence in
Syria, including the reported mass killing of Alawites and
alleged firing of long-range missiles on Syrian territory, Ban's
spokesman said.
Ban spoke to Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem on
Monday to voice his particular concern over reports of Syrian
fighter jets bombing the Palestinian Yarmouk camp in Damascus on
Sunday, killing at least 25 people.
The foreign minister told Ban that Palestinians should not
offer "shelter or assistance to terrorist groups" in the Yarmouk
refugee camp, state television said on Monday.
The 15-member U.N. Security Council has been incapable of
taking any meaningful action in the conflict. Veto powers Russia
and China refuse to condemn Assad or support sanctions.
U.N. humanitarian aid chief Valerie Amos briefed the council
on Monday after visiting Damascus on Saturday. She told
reporters that she had asked the Syrian government to urgently
allow fuel to be imported for aid operations and requested that
an additional 10 aid groups be allowed access to Syria.
"I heard shelling all day long when I was in Damascus on
Saturday, so it's clear that the security situation remains
volatile," said Amos, adding that the number of Syrian refugees
had hit 500,000.