* Britain, France cite evidence of sarin gas use in war
* U.N. team wants to know chain of custody of data collected
* Over 80,000 people killed in Syrian civil war -U.N.
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, June 5 U.N. investigators
reacted cautiously on Wednesday to France's announcement that
laboratory tests proved that President Bashar al-Assad's forces
had used nerve gas in Syria's civil war, saying it was vital to
know the chain of custody of the samples.
French officials said on Tuesday that their tests were the
first to comply with international standards and prove that
chemical weapons were used in Syria. Paris handed the results to
the U.N. chemical weapons investigation team, headed by Swedish
scientist Ake Sellstrom.
"Yesterday in Paris, Mr. Sellstrom received additional
information related to the reports of the alleged use of
chemical weapons in Syria submitted by the government of
France," the United Nations said in a statement.
"Mr. Sellstrom cautions that the validity of the information
is not ensured in the absence of convincing evidence of the
chain-of-custody of the data collected," it said.
The White House also reacted cautiously to the French
announcement, saying on Tuesday the United States was not ready
to say the Syrian government used chemical weapons in the
war-ravaged country.
Britain said last week that it wrote to U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon about additional suspected
chemical weapons attacks in March and April by Syrian government
forces. The British letter referred to three different sites in
Syria.
Britain's U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant told reporters on
Tuesday that London had evidence of the use of sarin gas and
other chemicals in Syria.
"The evidence that we have suggests that there is a use of a
number of different variants of chemical agents, a combination
of agents in some cases, sometimes including sarin, sometimes
not," said Lyall Grant, who is president of the U.N. Security
Council for June.
"It is relatively small quantities, but nonetheless,
repeated use and any use of chemical weapons is abhorrent," he
said.
The Syrian government has denied using chemical weapons and
has in turn accused rebels of deploying them in the two-year
civil war that the United Nations says has killed over 80,000
people.
Sellstrom's team of chemical weapons experts has been ready
for well over a month to enter Syria to investigate the
allegations but has been held up by diplomatic wrangling and
safety concerns.
Ban has urged Syria to give the experts unfettered access to
investigate all alleged chemical arms incidents. But Assad's
government only wants the U.N. team to probe an incident in
Aleppo from March. U.N. diplomats say U.N.-Syria negotiations on
access have reached a deadlock.
The U.N. statement on Wednesday made clear Sellstrom
believes the only way to conduct a proper investigation is by
going to Syria.
"On-site activities are essential if the United Nations is
to be able to establish the facts," he said.
(Editing by Philip Barbara)