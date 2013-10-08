By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Oct 7 U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon on Monday told the Security Council that the
international team of experts who will oversee the dismantling
of Syria's chemical weapons team will number around 100 and will
likely require help from U.N. member states.
An advance team of experts from the Organization for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons with U.N. support personnel on
Sunday oversaw Syrian forces using blowtorches and angle
grinders to render missile warheads and bombs unusable. The
demolition work is due to last until mid-2014.
The letter to the 15-nation council said the dismantling
would take place in three phases - an initial phase, which has
begun; a second phase involving the destruction of chemical
weapons and mixing equipment; and a third phase in which the
total elimination of the program will be verified and monitored.
"Phase III will be the most difficult and challenging
phase," according to the letter, which was obtained by Reuters.
"From 1 November 2013 to 30 June 2014 ... the Joint Mission
will be expected to support, monitor and verify the destruction
of a complex chemical weapons program involving multiple sites
spread over a country engulfed in violent conflict, which
includes approximately 1,000 metric tons of chemical weapons,
agents and precursors," Ban said in the letter.
He added that those substances are "dangerous to handle,
dangerous to transport and dangerous to destroy."
"The Joint Mission will build upon the advance team
deployment and expand to a staff of approximately 100 personnel
from both the OPCW and the United Nations," Ban said.
He said that he would appoint a "special coordinator" to
oversee the joint operation and liaise with the United Nations,
The Hague-based OPCW and the Syrian government.
The mission will maintain a "light footprint," deploying
only the personnel needed at any given time, and it will operate
out of Cyprus and Damascus, Ban said.
While the Syrian government will provide security in the
initial phases of the demolition program, Ban said that in the
third and final phase it was "highly probable that assistance by
other Member States will be required in the areas of the
provision of both technical and operational advice, support and
equipment, as well as security."
Russia, Syria's long-time ally and arms supplier, has
offered to assist with the demolition process.
The Security Council will discuss Ban's recommendations
later this week, council diplomats said.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, fighting a
civil war in which more than 100,000 people have died according
to U.N. figures, agreed to destroy the chemical weapons after a
sarin gas attack on the outskirts of Damascus killed hundreds of
people on Aug. 21 and led to threats of U.S. airstrikes.
Assad's government and rebels trying to oust him blame each
other for what was the world's worst chemical weapons attack in
25 years. Western governments say a U.N. investigation of the
incident indirectly implicates forces loyal to Assad.
The Security Council adopted a resolution late last month
that demands Syria abandon its chemical weapons program. Shortly
before that, Assad's government acceded to the chemical weapons
convention that ban's poison gas arsenals.
That resolution was based on a joint U.S.-Russia deal agreed
last month in Geneva.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Paul Simao)