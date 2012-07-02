UNITED NATIONS, July 2 The Syrian government and
the rebels are receiving more and more weapons, which is fueling
violence in a 16-month conflict that the United Nations says has
killed more than 10,000 people, U.N. human rights chief Navi
Pillay said on Monday.
"The ongoing provision of arms to the Syrian government and
to its opponents feeds additional violence," Pillay said in the
written text of remarks she made to the U.N. Security Council,
obtained by Reuters. "Any further militarization of the conflict
must be avoided at all costs."
She did not say where the weapons were coming from, though
Russia and Iran are among the Syrian government's key suppliers.
U.N. diplomats say Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been transferring
arms to Syria's increasingly militarized opposition.
