UNITED NATIONS Aug 16 The U.N. Security Council
will not renew the mandate of a U.N. observer mission in Syria,
which is due to expire in the coming days, and will begin its
withdrawal from the country, French U.N. Ambassador Gerard Araud
said on Thursday.
"The mandate of UNSMIS is over on the 19th of August ...
UNSMIS will fade out," said Araud, who is the president of the
Security Council for the month of August. He said conditions for
renewing the mandate had not been met.
Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said the permanent
five Security Council members - Russia, China, the United
States, France and Britain - and key regional players would meet
on Syria in New York on Friday. He added that he regretted that
the U.N. observer mission will end.