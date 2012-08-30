UNITED NATIONS Aug 30 The United Nations said
on Thursday proposals to set up secure safe zones in Syria to
help end the 17-month conflict raised "serious questions" and
would need to be studied carefully.
Ahead of a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Syria,
France and Britain warned Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that
military action to secure buffer zones for civilians inside the
country was an option.
"Such proposals raise serious questions and require careful
and critical consideration," Deputy Secretary-General Jan
Eliasson said at the start of the ministerial meeting.