* Some UN council members agree, deplore impasse
* Three vetoes on Syria said to be a first since cold war
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 5 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon slammed the Security Council on Wednesday for
failing to take stronger action on Syria, saying that its
paralysis over how to end the 18-month conflict was harming the
Syrian people and damaging its own credibility.
As Syria spirals deeper into civil war, the 15-member
council has become deadlocked with Russia and China blocking
three Western-backed resolutions that criticized Syria's
President Bashar al-Assad and threatened sanctions.
"The council's paralysis does the Syrian people harm. It
also damages its own credibility," Ban told an informal General
Assembly debate on the 2005 U.N. concept of "responsibility to
protect" civilians threatened by their own governments.
"You have all seen the horrible images and reports coming
out of Syria. Aerial bombardments of civilians. Mothers weeping,
clutching their dead children in their arms," he said. "Inaction
cannot be an option for our community of nations."
The United Nations says that nearly 20,000 people have been
killed during the conflict that began as peaceful pro-democracy
protests and had grown into a civil war, pitting a mainly Sunni
Muslim opposition against the ruling Assad family, who are
members of the Alawite faith, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
"We have seen the immense human cost of failing to protect,"
Ban said. "We cannot look the other way while the increasing
sectarian violence spirals out of control, the humanitarian
emergency escalates, and the crisis spills over borders."
Western Security Council members agree with Ban. German U.N.
Ambassador Peter Wittig, Security Council president for
September, described the crisis in Syria on Wednesday as
concerning and dramatic and "yet the council is divided."
"The price of lacking unity has to be paid by the Syrian
people and that's most deplorable," he said. "Council members
are not happy about the lack of unity and it's certainly to the
detriment of this body and the United Nations in general."
Following the third veto of a resolution on Syria by Russia
and China in July, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Susan
Rice, said the council has hit a "substantive dead end." Most
recently, a council meeting organized by France on Syria's aid
crisis on Thursday achieved nothing new.
"The council is deeply divided," French U.N. Ambassador
Gerard Araud, who was president of the council for August, told
reporters on Friday. "We haven't had three vetoes on the same
topic since the cold war."
"So in political terms it is nearly impossible to move
forward," he said. "Even on humanitarian issues, it was
impossible to get an outcome. It was impossible to find a common
ground."