* U.N. chief Ban meets with head of U.N. investigation
* No access to Syria nearly six weeks after inquiry created
* Western, Israeli officials say Syria used chemical weapons
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 29 U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon
said on Monday that investigators have been gathering and
analyzing available information on alleged chemical weapons
attacks in Syria, but access to the war-torn country is needed
for a "credible and comprehensive inquiry."
The issue of possible chemical attacks by President Bashar
al-Assad's government has become a crucial factor that could
lead to the United States and other western powers stepping up
their involvement in the Syrian civil war.
Ban created a U.N. inspection mission, led by Swedish
scientist Ake Sellstrom, in mid-March to investigate several
claims of chemical weapons attacks in Syria, where more than
70,000 people have been killed in a two-year-old war.
But Syria has blocked unconditional and unfettered access by
the U.N. mission, which has an advance team in Cyprus ready to
deploy to Syria within 24 to 48 hours, and it is unlikely it
will gain that type of access any time soon.
"On-site activities are essential if the United Nations is
to be able to establish the facts and clear all the doubts
surrounding this issue," Ban told reporters before meeting with
Sellstrom at the United Nations in New York.
"A credible and comprehensible inquiry requires full access
to the site where chemical weapons are alleged to have been
used," Ban said. "I again urge Syrian authorities to allow the
investigation to proceed without delay and without conditions."
Ban said that in the meantime, the investigators were
gathering and analyzing available information on the alleged
attacks, which included possible visits to countries that said
they had evidence of chemical weapons use.
A Western diplomat said British officials had shown
Sellstrom evidence on which London based its assertion that
there was "limited but growing" evidence of chemical weapons use
by Syrian authorities.
But Sellstrom found the evidence inconclusive, said the
diplomat, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
Syria denies using chemical weapons.
Assertions of chemical weapon use in Syria by Western and
Israeli officials citing photos, sporadic shelling and traces of
toxins do not meet the standard of proof needed for U.N.
investigators, according to the Organisation for the Prohibition
of Chemical Weapons, which works on U.N. inquiries.
U.S. President Barack Obama and his aides have also stressed
the need for a comprehensive U.N. investigation on the ground in
Syria.
U.S. officials said on Thursday the intelligence community
believes with varying degrees of confidence that Assad's forces
used the nerve agent sarin on a small scale against rebel
fighters.
"I take seriously the recent intelligence report of the
United States about the use of chemical weapons in Syria," Ban
said.
Syria had asked the United Nations only to investigate what
it says was a rebel chemical attack near Aleppo in March. The
opposition has blamed Assad's forces for that strike and also
wants the U.N. team to look into other alleged chemical attacks
by the government.
Western U.N. diplomats say allegations regarding the Aleppo
incident and another attack in Homs in December are the most
credible. Ban has repeatedly urged Syria to permit Sellstrom's
team to inspect both locations.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)