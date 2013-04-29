* No access to Syria nearly six weeks after inquiry created
* Western, Israeli officials say Syria used chemical weapons
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 29 U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon
said on Monday that investigators have been gathering and
analyzing available information on alleged chemical weapons
attacks in Syria, but access to the war-torn country is
essential for a "credible and comprehensive inquiry."
A U.N. push for unconditional access for its inspection team
gained fresh momentum after the United States and Britain said
last week they had limited evidence that Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's troops used the nerve agent sarin against rebels.
U.S. President Barack Obama has warned Syria that deployment
of chemical weapons could trigger unspecified consequences,
widely interpreted to include military action by Washington.
But Obama stressed the need for a comprehensive U.N. inquiry
in Syria before any decisions on further steps could be taken.
The U.N. team, led by Swedish scientist Ake Sellstrom, is
investigating if chemical weapons were used, not who used them.
The Syrian government and the opposition blame each other
for alleged chemical weapons attacks in Aleppo in March and Homs
in December. Syria wants the U.N. team to probe only the Aleppo
attack, but Ban wants the inquiry to cover both incidents.
Syria denies using chemical weapons in the two-year-old
civil war in which more than 70,000 people have been killed.
"On-site activities are essential if the United Nations is
to be able to establish the facts and clear all the doubts
surrounding this issue," Ban told reporters before meeting with
Sellstrom at the United Nations in New York.
"A credible and comprehensible inquiry requires full access
to the site where chemical weapons are alleged to have been
used," Ban said. "I again urge Syrian authorities to allow the
investigation to proceed without delay and without conditions."
SYRIA BLOCKING ACCESS
Syria has blocked unfettered access by the U.N. mission,
which was created by Ban nearly six weeks ago and has an advance
team in Cyprus ready to deploy to Syria. Diplomats say it is
unlikely it will gain access any time soon.
"There are clearly still differences in the understanding of
what is required to carry out the investigation," Ban's
spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters. Syria and the United
Nations have exchanged nearly a dozen letters on the issue.
Ban said that in the meantime, the U.N. investigators were
gathering and analyzing available information on the alleged
attacks, which included possible visits to countries that said
they had evidence of chemical weapons use.
A Western diplomat said British officials had shown
Sellstrom evidence on which London based its assertion that
there was "limited but growing" evidence of chemical weapons use
by Syrian troops. But Sellstrom found the evidence inconclusive,
said the diplomat, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons,
which works on U.N. inquiries, has said assertions of chemical
weapon use by Western and Israeli officials citing photos,
sporadic shelling and traces of toxins do not meet the standard
of proof needed for U.N. investigators.
The United Nations said in February that around 70,000
people had been killed in Syria's conflict, and since then
activists have reported daily death tolls of between 100 and
200. Five million people have fled their homes, including 1.4
million refugees in nearby countries.
"If there is a massive use of chemical weapons in the
country, we are not prepared to face it and to be able to
deliver humanitarian aid in that kind of environment," U.N. High
Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres said on Monday.
"This is something that we have to look at as a devastating
scenario if it happens," he told reporters at an aid conference
near Washington.
